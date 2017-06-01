Are you prepared for the upcoming storm?

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 18:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 19:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 18:56
HUMBOLDT COUNTY- The Humboldt County Public Works crews are prepared for the storm. Are you?
They are on call 24/7, in case there are any emergencies. They are aware of the problem areas in the county, and stay in contact with law enforcement and Office of Emergency Services. Although they aren't handing out sandbags, they say people should have them on hand for emergencies. You can check in with your town to see if they are handing it out.
The Fortuna Parks and Recreation Department says they have some sandbags in front of their office at 5 Park Street. Shovels are also available during office hours. For more information call 707-725-7550.