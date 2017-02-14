Armack Orchestra and Madrigal Choir deliver Valentunes

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 55 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:53
Fortuna
- Scattered clouds
- Temperature: 60 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:55
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 57 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 20:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA - Members of the Armack Orchestra and the Madrigal Choir combined for their annual Valentunes musical valentines today, and for the past few days actually.
They say they played Saturday, Monday, and today all for Valentine’s Day.
And it’s nothing to sneeze at – the members practice for about two hours every day in the month leading up to the event.
The group has been traveling up and down the North Coast surprising loved ones, and visiting with young children, performing the stylings of The Beatles, Bruno Mars, and The Turtles, to name a few.
"I love it. The best part is seeing everybody's reactions when they hear the song. People cry, or laugh and it's really fun," said harpist Annika Mauro. "We've seen a lot of a little kindergarten and middle schoolers and they always love it. A few of them were crying and it was really sweet to see them."