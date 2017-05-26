Army recruiter recives Humboldt Hero Award
EUREKA - There are military heroes among us and on Friday, one was recognized with a Humboldt Heroes Award
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Richard Garrison of Eureka received the award for his work and community service here on the North Coast. The award is given to veterans or current military personnel.
Sergeant Garrison’s passion for our country and military service is evident in his communication as a recruiter. He works with our youth, helping them to realize their career dreams by serving in the military.