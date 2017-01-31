Arrest made in Loleta burglary

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 17:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 48 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 17:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 50 °F
Tue, 01/31/2017 - 17:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
LOLETA- He ran from police across a busy highway and now he is behind bars, after a burglary in Loleta.
Just before 8 a.m. Monday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office responded to a business on the 1000 block of Wiyot Drive. A Wiyot Tribe owned vehicle and $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen. A witness saw 41 year old Aaron Waggoner get into a vehicle and speed down Quinn Road towards Copenhagen. Deputies pursued him but stopped for public safety.
Later on, a citizen saw Waggoner running on his property and get in the stolen vehicle. He followed Waggoner then called deputies about his whereabouts. Law enforcement spotted him near Bear River Housing and chased him on foot across four lanes of a busy highway. They detained him on the west side of the freeway near Loleta in possession of the stolen keys. The stolen vehicle was found along with stolen plates on it and the stolen property inside.
Waggoner was arrested for a list of charges that include burglary, possession of stolen property, evading a peace officer, and vehicle theft. His bail was set at $100,000.