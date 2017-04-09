Association helping to make Highway 36 better
HIGHWAY 36 - Teddy Roosevelt offered up a famous phrase back in 1900: Speak softly and carry a big stick.
Well, a quiet organization made up of stakeholders from Fortuna and Red Bluff has made it their business to become a significant lobby for change on Highway 36 and they haven’t had to use any sticks.
Businessmen and women from the two cities’ chambers of commerce have been meeting for over 70 years to garner change on that stretch of highway from 101 to Interstate 5.
You can credit this organization for the recently completed Roger M. Rodoni Interchange and the major widening of 36 that is currently in progress.
In fact, this same project was stalled two years ago with funding that was dried up...but not now. With some earnest pressure to state leaders about the importance and huge need for rural residents, that project is on its way. The two-lane widening of 36 is expected to take about two years.
We have the Highway 36 Association to thank for wading through the red tape to finally get it done.