Attempted scam using PG&E in Eureka
EUREKA - A local business is a target of scammers impersonating PG&E.
Wednesday, a human resources employee at a Eureka business received a call from an alleged PG&E representative asking about a bill that was not paid. The bill in question had been paid but the payment was late. The scammer had information on how much the payment was for and said electricity would be turned off and the account was going to be sent to collections unless full payment was made.
The employee looked at the back of the cancelled check and saw it had been deposited by PG&E and realized someone was fraudulently fishing for account information and attempting a scam. Never fall for these inquiries. Keep your receipts and canceled checks and never give out account numbers or any personal information over the phone.