Auburn man killed in July 4th Del Norte County crash
CRESCENT CITY - Fifty-one year old Timothy Carlin of Auburn, California was killed in a crash east of Crescent City on the Fourth of July.
The accident occurred at 1:34 p.m. on U.S. Highway 199, just north of South Fork Road. Carlin's southbound Honda Ridgeline crossed over the double yellow lines and collided with a northbound Dodge truck with a camper. The Honda then hit a Nissan SUV also traveling northbound, behind the truck.
Occupants of the other vehicles received minor injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours.
Cause of the accident is still under investigation.