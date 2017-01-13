Authories say beware of latest real estate scam

Eureka
Humboldt County - The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office is warning of a real estate scam.
Recently, authorities became aware of a local home listed for rent on Craig’s List under the title: “House on farm land.” A deposit and rent of $875-dollars each was being asked. The listing included both interior and exterior pictures.
The catch was that the family supposedly was being transferred oversees. Interested parties were supposed to contact the property owner outside of the US. The scammers were hoping to receive money for a home they did not own or did not exist.
Never fall for these types of scams. Always alert law enforcement.