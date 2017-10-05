Authorities release name of fatal hit and run victim
TRINIDAD - Authorities have released the name of the victim in the fatal hit and run last Friday south of Trinidad on Highway 101. 49-year old Ralph Pak Summers was pronounced dead on scene.
CHP says a Ford Escort fled the scene and after an investigation, 38-year old David Lara was arrested on felony hit and run charges.
The California Highway Patrol is still looking for a second vehicle: a dark blue, full-sized F-150 pickup with undercarriage and wheel well damage between the years 1997 and 2003. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.