Authorities search for attempted robbery suspect
HOOPA - An armed robbery is thwarted in Eastern Humboldt after a Good Samaritan steps in to aid a victim.
This past Thursday morning, Sheriff’s Deputies along with the CHP responded to a business along Highway 96 in Hoopa. Law enforcement says the Good Samaritan intervened during the course of the robbery and was able to take the suspect to the ground and disarm him. That suspect fled the scene. A search was conducted but no one was found.
The assailant is described as an unknown race male, around 5’10 to 6’0 tall, thin build, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored hooded jacket with a mask over his face. The weapon used was a realistic looking BB gun.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office.