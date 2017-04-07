Authorities search for at-risk Floriday man last seen in Del Norte County
DEL NORTE COUNTY - Del Norte County law enforcement is asking the public’s help in locating an at-risk Florida man.
21-year old Ronald Michael Kalasunas was last seen June 30 in the Hiouchi area. Authorities say he made statements that he wanted to harm himself.
Kalasuna was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and tan shorts. He may be trying to hitchhike back to his residence in Florida.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office.