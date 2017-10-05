Authorities search for stolen equipment but find marijuana instead
SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT - Law enforcement searching for stolen property in Southern Humboldt stumble upon a large un-permitted marijuana grow.
Tuesday, Humboldt County Drug Enforcement team members, Fish and Wildlife, along with Environmental Health personnel assisted the CHP in serving a search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia area of Alderpoint.
Officers were trying to find stolen heavy equipment which was nowhere to be seen. However, over 3,400 growing marijuana plants up to two feet high were discovered with no commercial cannabis permit or permit application associated with the parcel of land. Efforts were made to contact the owner with negative results. All plants were eradicated and no arrests were made.