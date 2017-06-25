Basketball fundraiser for officer diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
EUREKA – On Saturday a basketball fundraiser including local law enforcement took place benefiting Humboldt County, Deputy Sheriff Charlie Lamb who was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma.
Officers are taking it to the court raise money for lamb.
During the tournament many donations have been offered, one person even calling in a $5,000 donation, as well as 100 percent of the proceeds collected from Sammy’s Barbeque at the fundraiser are going towards the cause.
In 2001 Lamb came on as a correctional officer and in 2005 became a Deputy Sheriff.
The basketball tournament fundraiser taking place at St. Bernard’s High School started at 2 pm which included Eureka and Arcata police, as well as the Humboldt Bay Firefighters and CHP Officers.