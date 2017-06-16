Bayside Church delclares itself a sanctuary congregation
BAYSIDE - A local church is getting out in front of the president’s policy on deportation of illegal immigrants by declaring itself a sanctuary congregation.
The Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bayside made the declaration last Sunday.
It followed several months of study and education and listening to neighbors affected by the recent federal push to deport illegal immigrants and break up families.
In a declared statement, officials said in part quote: “That we would open up our congregation and community as sanctuary space for those targeted by hate, and work alongside our friends, families, other faith communities and neighbors to ensure the dignity and human rights of all people. End quote.
In 1987, the Unitarian Fellowship supported a family fleeing El Salvador as refugees from civil disturbance. The support of the congregation led to permanent citizenship for the family and two daughters have since gone on to obtain PhD’S at universities.