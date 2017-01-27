Behavioral Health Board looking to fill 5 seats

Eureka
The Humboldt County Behavioral Health Board is looking for community members to lend their insight by joining the board.
Members of the board advocate for behavioral health services to the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services mental health branch, as well as advise on alcohol and other drug issues.
The board consists of 15 spots, and they are currently looking to fill in 5.
"One of the things we want to have is people who represent every segment of our community. We are interested in people who have relatives or they themselves have been clients of the services here."
BHB members serve 3 year terms - you can apply to the County of Humboldt.
Atkins says a good way to start would be to oversee one of the board's meetings, which are on the third Thursday of every month from 12:15 to 1:45 at 720 Wood Street, Eureka.