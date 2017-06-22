Best of Humboldt Fair opens at Redwood Acres
EUREKA – Thousands gathered at the Redwood Acres to take part in the opening of the 4-day fair
Thursday kicked off the "Best of Humboldt Fair". A family-fun event which includes just about everything you would expect.
Everyone out on Thursday were excited, even newcomers!
"This is my first time at this fair. I just wanted to check out the livestock because I've done that my whole life and was interested to see what that was like," said Mother, Deavon Coleman.
"I’m working right now with Crestwood Behavioral Health and I’m here today to enjoy all the festivities here at the Redwood Acres Fair," says Crestwood Behavioral Health Center Employee, Stan Fleming.
Enjoying the fair, Joann Peterson of the Humboldt Senior Resource Center says she looks forward to seeing the animals, and lots of animals are featured throughout the fair, from the exotic birds, and even a few furry felines, even the ladies of the local non-profit organization 4-H, exhibited an array of animals for kids and families to enjoy.
"People don't get one-on-one time or hands on time with baby bunnies, or calves or lambs so a lot of kids have never even pet them before so it's important to see where our animals come from, what they look like and stuff like that," said one of the mothers of 4-H member
We can't forget about the games or the rides or the food.
“I find it kind of odd that, they have a shark tank on one side of the street here and then on the other side there serving shark, they're frying up over here.”
Thursday's festivities continued until 11 PM.
For the full schedule of events visit: http://www.redwoodacres.com/events/2017/httpwwwredwoodacrescompfair