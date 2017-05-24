Best Kept Secret - Part 2
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Last night in part one of our best kept secrets, I told you about how the Timber Heritage Association has acquired an impressive collection of buildings, train engines, cars and all the tools of the trade. They also have some big plans to use the items to build a living, breathing historical museum and excursion train.
So many travelers through the area are heading to the redwoods. A living museum come to life would be a real attraction. Having an excursion train to go along with it would be pretty significant and true icing on the cake.
And that train already exists. In fact, walking into the cars that are currently undergoing refurbishment, you really do feel like you are stepping back in time. You can almost hear the conversations of those well-dressed passengers of yesteryear and what a treat it would be to traverse in a vintage parlor car around our beautiful bay. Historian Mike Kellogg had this to say:
“The excursion train that we have in mind is one which would leave here in Samoa, go around the north end of the bay and would go down through Old Town Eureka stop there and return. We’ve also talked about making it one way and maybe riding the Madaket back the other way.
Of course that will take some time. Plans are already underway to acquire a little over 7-acres from the Harbor District, a certain amount of cleanup of the property with environmental problems like small amounts of asbestos and larger amounts of lead paint will have to be dealt with...there are also several issues with the water board and the City of Eureka. Once those are accomplished, track could start getting laid and a true Humboldt county attraction could become a reality.
And it is train and logging history that drives an Oregon man now living in Eureka to create some really astonishing hand-crafted pieces of art from his workshop. Bill Bitner grew up near Coos Bay and was inspired by his dad who was a Viet Nam Vet. Moving from base to base as a child he became infatuated with the look and classic heritage of the trains and trucks that seemed to move mountains.
You wouldn’t think as an engineer he would be engineering on his days off but he does. Bill Bitner: “It’s a great hobby. It’s my stress relief from work. So, I can just kind of zone out and lots of people at work think it’s crazy that I do all this intricate stuff and i find that relaxing but it’s like I can relax doing that instead of drawing engineering plans at work.”
And those plans are pretty amazing. Using different combinations of plastic and Styrofoam and other materials, bill hand sculpts these trucks to scale. All the signage is researched and transferred to stickers then adhered. The trucks look real and as if they rolled off the showroom floor of a dealership.
This Amtrak chief El Capitan locomotive and its 18-cars is exactly as he remembered it going through the portal of Stampede Pass east of Tacoma. And he replicated all the buildings and tunnel to scale.
So much of our north coast is steeped in history. Next time you’re in old town, maybe you should join Brendan Fearon and his Old Town Carriage Company...he’ll tell you about the time famed writer, Jack London got in a fight at the Oberon Grill or about the newly restored Carson Block Building that used to have one of the most talked about theaters on the West Coast. He’ll wax elegantly about the stunning architecture we take so much for granted that few cities possess.
And when was the last time you visited our beloved Sequoia Park Zoo? Kids and adults love the exhibits but, “What Zoo do you know of has a pristine old growth forest less than 5-minutes from its entrance? Nowhere but here.
You can fly fish for trout in less than a half hour from town, there’s terrific art everywhere...an abundance of music and theater...
Our native tribes on the North Coast are doing extraordinary work preserving their heritage and breaking new ground in energy sufficiency, passing down ancient wisdom and healing old wounds.
So what’s the best kept secret? Well, there are frankly too many to count. From the Black Sand Beaches of Shelter Cove to Crescent City; We have amazing destinations, things to do, celebrations to behold and as hard as you may try, you’ll be hard pressed to find more varied beautiful and stunning landscapes that are easily accessible but that are not over-run by people.
So, the next time you feel the world is going to hell in a hand basket as a relative of mine used to say maybe you’ll think of the words a young entertainer uttered in a film that has stood the test of time...That there’s no place like home...there’s no place like home”