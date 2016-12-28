Eureka
EUREKA - Governor Jerry Brown is the New York Time’s 'Californian of the Year,' according to an article posted Tuesday, but a prominent member of the North Coast community was also one of the 10 nominees.
Betty Chinn, founder of the Betty Chinn Foundation, was nominated by the newspaper last week, which described her as the Chinese Mother Theresa.
Other nominees included Governor Brown, Senator Barbara Boxer, and Colin Kaepernick.
Chinn said she was honored to be nominated as someone from this part of the state, and said she hopes it means she’s putting a spotlight on the issue of homelessness.
"Kind of funny, in the beginning it sounded like a joke to me. When I got the call from the news media telling me about it, I said, 'Are you kidding me?'" joked Chinn. "People hear me, they know me, because of what I'm doing. It's not for me personally, it's for the homeless."