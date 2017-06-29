Betty Chinn reacts after having items stolen by homeless
“It’s so sad... I don't know how anybody can do this to me...what did I do wrong?" said Betty Chinn, founder of the Betty Chinn Outreach Center.
Betty Chinn is known for helping those in need on the North Coast, but now she is feeling hurt by the ones she tries to help.
Eureka Police were notified Wednesday at 6:15AM that transients were taking property from Chinn’s storage building in Old Town Eureka, where she keeps items to provide for Humboldt’s homeless.
When Chinn arrived she found the building to be ransacked and defecated in.
"They destroyed it... That really bothers me...because the people, they took it, and knowing me and knowing I’m helping them, they still do it. That's betrayal to me."
Much of what was stolen were supplies intended on benefiting twenty low-income students preparing for college.
“Frankly, I’m angry,” said Captain Stephen Watson of the Eureka Police Department, “I’m disgusted that these people would victimize the person that's done more for the homeless in our community and maybe even in the country than anyone has."
At 1:30PM Wednesday, the POP unit came across transients sitting with some of the stolen property near West 3rd and Commercial Street.
27-year-old Brittany Johnson and 49-year-old Daniel Gurley were transported and booked into Humboldt County Jail for possession of stolen property.
"I don't feel that we have everybody,” said Captain Watson, “I want to know who was actively responsible for breaking into her building and actually stealing the items... We found that property right in front of the Saint Vincent de Paul dining facility and they have agreed to close for four days as their staff talks to people about why this kind of behavior can't continue."
“When I saw the stuff on the sidewalk it really bothered me a lot,” said Chinn, “Those are the people I feed them, I house them, I love them, I shower them. How could they do this to me?"
Chinn noted that the items she did get back were less than 1% of all that was stolen.
“I’m not letting them ruin my spirit,” added Chinn, “I have to keep going."
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the rest of the stolen property, or who may know of additional suspects, should contact Eureka Police.
To make a donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Outreach Center, you can visit their website at www.bettychin.org