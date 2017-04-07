Betty Chinn's homeless center warehouse burglarized again
Philanthropist Betty Chinn's homeless center warehouse has been broken into, again.
Transients are suspected of breaking in last Wednesday and stealing items and defecating in the space.
Betty says Monday afternoon, burglars struck again - this time taking ponchos, sleeping bags, backpacks, hand warmers and more.
Betty was planning on having a Fourth of July barbecue - but the thieves took her barbeque, too.
"I never had this kind of problem in 36 years,” said Betty Chinn, “This is the first time something had to go really wrong, I don't know what happened. They steal my barbeque. I planned to have a barbeque today for the Fourth of July celebration. They got to stop. I still try to find the answer of what I did wrong. I still try to find the answer. And I struggle from the first breaking in and now it's even harder for me."
Several arrests have been made of homeless people found with stolen items, but it has not been determined if any of them took part in the break-ins.
Captain Stephen Watson of EPD tells us local business Advanced Security Systems intends on donating an alarm system for the warehouse.
In the meantime, he says EPD will increase patrols in the area.
A gofundme page has been activated to support Betty and her mission at this time: https://www.gofundme.com/replenishbettychinn