Biker event benefits children and communities
PIERCY – An annual tradition is back for its 40th anniversary. The Redwood Run -- where bikers put the pedal to the medal.
An event designated as a bikers paradise galore with live bands, food and a biking good time.
Thousands of people out in Piercy, California gathered near the Eel River right off Highway 101, to participate in fun-filled events from the bike games, over 100 vendors, and collecting memories with the riders of the west.
This event is hosted by Kiwanis, a global organization of volunteers with a mission of changing the world for a greater good through one child and one community at a time.