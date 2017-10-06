Bikes for Vets program helps veterans transportation needs
Law enforcement and veteran groups team up to help vets with transportation.
Bikes for Vets partners with the Humbodlt County Sheriff’s Department in providing bicycles to military veterans. The non-profit organization receives unclaimed bikes from the Department and refurbishes them. The group then loans them out to vets at the North Coast Veterans Resource Center.
The bikes provide vets transportation to work, medical appointments, shopping or other needs.
The program came about because of Lieutenant Dennis Young’s friendship with a local vet who needed help.
“The community cares about them. The sheriff's office cares about them. The hope is that the most needy will get the first bikes,” said Lt. Young, “It’s just a way of really recognizing that we do appreciate everything that they have done for us.”