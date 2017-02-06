Bill aims to extend last call
A California Bill that would extend the hours that bars can serve alcohol is making strides.
Senate Bill 384 - also known as ‘LOCAL’, standing for "Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night" - would allow bars to move last call from 2AM to 4AM.
As of this week, the bill has been approved by the state senate, and will now head to the state assembly.
Local governments would have the final say on whether or not to allow last call extensions in their area.
David Kadviar, Co-Owner of Steve and Dave’s, a popular Eureka bar, told us he would be interested in giving the change a try, "People never want to go home they have a few drinks and they're having a good time and who wants that to end? So we definitely would try it for sure if it passed through the city council. If we had enough business with it we would probably go forward with it."
"Are we capable of doing that kind of enforcement?” questioned Eureka Chief of Police, Andy Mills, “Bar checks and so forth, that late at night. The second thing is, do we really want to extend the hours of drinking, because that allows people more time to be intoxicated and it will be interesting to see what kind of effect that has. Maybe there will have to be some kind of fee structure put in place to make sure that we have the resources necessary to handle that extra workload."
Under the bill, alcohol service extensions would not apply to liquor stores.