BLM to hold meetings on management plans for public lands

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Local advocates are asking the Bureau of Land Management to continue their tradition of stewardship of public lands as they draft a blueprint for future management practices in our area.
The BLM offices in Arcata and Redding are currently revising a guiding plan that will determine how they care for public lands for the next decade or more.
Nearly 396,000 acres in total throughout Northern California are under consideration. Public meetings will be held to gather input. Many issues will be addressed including: protecting sources of clean water, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, conservation and preserving cultural sites.
The meetings and times are listed : Eureka – Wednesday January 11 Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Drive, Eureka and in Southern Humboldt Thursday, January 12 Mateel Community Center,54 Rusk Lane, Redway.