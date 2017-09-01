BLM seeks public input regarding thousands of acres of land

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 50 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 46 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
ARCATA- The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public's input regarding thousands of acres of public land managed by their Arcata and Redding offices.
The Northwest California Integrated Resource Management plan, also known as NCIP, needs to decide what to do with 400,000 surface acres, and 300,000 sub-surface acres of land managed by the BLM.
Public meetings began Monday in Redding.Locally, the Eureka meeting will be held Wednesday at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, and Thursday a meeting will be held at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. Below is the rest of the locations. All meetings are held from 5 to 7 p.m.
|Monday, January 9, 2017
|Redding
|
Civic Center Community Room (Redding City Hall)
777 Cypress Avenue
Redding, CA
|Tuesday, January 10, 2017
|Weaverville
|
Veterans Memorial Hall
103 Memorial Drive
Weaverville, CA
|Wednesday, January 11, 2017
|Eureka
|
Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center,
921 Waterfront Dr.
Eureka, CA
|Thursday, January 12, 2017
|Garberville
|
Mateel Community Center
54 Rusk Lane
Redway, CA
|Tuesday, January 17, 2017
|Willits
|
Willits City Hall Community Center
111 Commercial St
Willits, CA
|Wednesday, January 18, 2017
|Chico
|
Oxford Suites
2035 Business Lane
Chico, California
|Thursday, January 19, 2017
|Yreka
|
Miner's Inn
122 E Miner St.
Yreka, CA
For more information send an email to NCIP_comments@aecom.com.