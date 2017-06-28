Blue Lake appoints new council member
BLUE LAKE - Blue Lake has a new council member.
Members voted unanimously to appoint Elizabeth Mackay to the seat left vacant when Mayor Pro Tem John Sawatsky resigned in May.
Mackay is a professional photographer and educator at Redwood Coast Montessori. In her application, Mackay said she is interested in using her experience in business to attract cottage industries and food providers to the area. She also hopes to develop more pedestrian and bike paths. Mackay will serve the remainder of the term through December of 2018.
Council also passed a provisional budget and approved a contract with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to continue providing law enforcement services for the next three years. Sheriff Honsal was on hand to answer questions about recently approved Measure Z funds that will support an additional deputy beginning in October. Once hired, that deputy will split time between Trinidad and Blue Lake.