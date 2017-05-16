Blue Lake to discuss council vacancy following Sawatzky's resignation
BLUE LAKE - Blue Lake City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider how best to fill a vacant seat.
Mayor Pro-Tem John Sawatzky announced his resignation May 5th, citing personal reasons. His term wasn't set to expire until 2018.
Now council must decide whether to hold a special election or appoint someone to fill the seat within 60 days.
The cost of an election is unknown. Anyone appointed would have to be a registered voter in Blue Lake.
The special meeting is tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Skinner Store Building behind City Hall.