Blue Lake may fund economic development in new budget
BLUE LAKE - It's budget season, and while the city of Blue Lake doesn't anticipate big changes, a few line items signal a bright future.
City staff are still finalizing numbers and will begin a preliminary discussion on how best to use Blue Lake's $1 million dollar operating income.
City Manager Amanda Maeger said that discussion won't include any proposed cuts to staff or services.
The budget proposal does seek several thousand dollars to bolster economic development efforts at the city's business park.
The money will fund initial architectural and engineering services to create a master plan and evaluate opportunities for growth.
Some ideas include re-branding the park to create a unique identity and destination for businesses. And there's some talk of allowing mixed use development and integrated housing to create a live/work-style community.
The meeting is Tuesday night at 7:00 in the Skinner Store Building behind City Hall.