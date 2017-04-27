Blue Lake Rancheria launches community microgrid
BLUE LAKE – More than a century years old, the Native American Reservation, Blue Lake Rancheria recently launched its new low-carbon community microgrid.
Managed by Siemens Spectrum Power Microgrid Management System, the reservation microgrid includes a 500-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system and a 950 kWh tesla battery storage unit.
The power grid works as a power source for offices, facilities, and even Red Cross Safety Shelters across 100 acres.
The system is funded through a $5 million grant from the California Energy Commission's Electric Program Investment Charge.
The system allows the reservation to operate independently through PG&E.
“The Blue Lake Rancheria has taken steps to implement renewable and energy storage and a bunch of backup power so that regardless of what situation we’re in, we can provide emergency power,” said Sustainability Director at Blue Lake Rancheria, Jana Ganion.
“Our level of involvement is making sure that the interconnection of the various technologies that the Rancheria that is installed can be safely interconnected with our grid,” says Service Analysis Director of PG&E, David Rubin.
“It seems to be the direction that the electrical grid is going.”