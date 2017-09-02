Board of Education names Chris Hartley new superintendent

Eureka
EUREKA - Today the Humboldt County Board of Education appointed a new superintendent for the Humboldt County Office of Education.
Ten people, both local and from around the world, applied for the position and today. Out of the two finalists, the official selectionwas Chris Hartley.
Hartley won on a 3 to 2 vote by the board.
“It was a very difficult decision because both candidates were so worthy and so well qualified,” said Humboldt County School Board Trustee, Mary Scott, “I chose to vote for Chris because of his past experience and because of his broad county support and his leadership has been proved as they've had difficult situations.”
The previous superintendent retired early so the Board of Education was charged with selecting the best candidate to fill the remainder of his term through June 2018.
After this term is completed, Chris Hartley will have to run for the position again.
Hartley is currently the Northern Humboldt Superintendent and was not at the meeting today because he was attending another superintendent meeting.
There is not a set start date for Hartley yet. It will depend on when his school board releases him from his contract with Northern Humboldt.