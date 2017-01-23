Board of Supervisors to appoint people to Measure Z Citizens Advisory Committee

EUREKA - The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to make appointments to the Measure Z Citizens Advisory Committee.

Last Friday, the two At Large seats that Adam Jager and Lora Canzoneri held, expired. 

In addition two other positions expired that desire to be re-appointed. Another position needs to be filled as its occupant moved out of the area.

The Board will also appoint someone to fill the At Large Planning Commissioner’s position, which expires at the end of the month.

 