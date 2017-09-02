Board of Supervisors appoints David Marcus as new county public defender

Eureka
This Tuesday the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors officially appointed David Marcus as the new county public defender.
There were a number of applicants for the position but ultimately Marcus’ qualifications made him best suited for the job.
Marcus has served as the Lassen county public defender for seven years, and has 13 years of experience as the deputy public defender with the county of San Bernardino.
He will be replacing the prior public defender, Kevin Robinson.
Marcus’ start date is set for February 27.