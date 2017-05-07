Body found in Klamath River identified
Investigators have identified the body found in the Klamath River on Friday as 45-year-old Joshua Aldon Hammond of Arizona.
At about 4:40pm Friday, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies found the body on the river’s edge near Young’s Bar.
A fisherman had transported the body there after finding it in the water.
There were no signs of foul play.
Autopsy results are pointing towards drowning.
The investigation is ongoing pending toxicology results which could take up to another three to four weeks.