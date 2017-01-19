Bohn installed as First Vice Chair on RCRC

Eureka
SACRAMENTO - The Rural County Representatives of California installed its 2017 officers earlier this week, which include First District Supervisor, Rex Bohn.
Bohn was promoted from Second Vice Chair to First Vice Chair, and he says next year he’ll be Chairman.
He told us by phone today that he is, “honored” to be moving up the chain of command. He also said he is always excited to represent Humboldt County, especially on a state stage.
The RCRC represents 35 of the 58 counties in California, and Bohn said that translates to only nine percent of the state population, but 53 percent of California’s land mass.