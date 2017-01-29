Borges lawsuit to sue the City of Eureka has been dismissed
Eureka – The lawsuit brought by Stephany Borges to, mother of Daren Borges to sue the city of eureka has been dismissed.
Daren was arrested after a citizen complained of the suspect taking his clothes off in public. After Eureka Police detained Daren, he later died of acute methamphetamine intoxication… Honorable Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers ruled in favor of the City of Eureka and its officers. Chief Mills says that the city nor it’s officer are responsible for the death of Daren Borges.
“The federal court ruled that we had no culpability in that death. She dismissed us under a summary judgment which is fantastic for the city,” says Chief of Police Andrew Mills. “While we always feel bad for anybody who loses a life over methamphetamine this is a good result for the city, and the taxpayers that there won’t be any payment on behalf of the city for our actions.”