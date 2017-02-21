Boys and Girls Club members found stuck and stranded in the snow

Eureka
Eleven members of the Boys and Girls Club of Chico were stuck and stranded in the snow on their way home from a field trip to Humboldt State this weekend.
They had taken state route 36 on their way to the North Coast and were trying to find a more direct way home.
Unfortunately, their GPS took them east of Willow Creek on an old logging road and were completely snowed in forcing them to spend the night in the van.
Then Sunday, two of the chaperones started walking on the road towards Willow Creek when two good samaritans found them and helped tow them out of the snow.
The exhausted children and chaperones were escorted by CHP back to Eureka where they regrouped and rested at the Red Lion Hotel.
"I’m just thankful that they happened to have felt blankets, they happened to have enough snacks and hydration. The staff really got to figure out their survivor skills really quickly,” said Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods, Liz Smith, “Not to mention being calm enough to keep all of those kids calm, because there were middle-schoolers too. A lot of things could've gone wrong."
They are back on the road today and have designated a much safer route to make it back home.