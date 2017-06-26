Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods receives donation
As their busy summer season sets in, the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods has been awarded a generous donation.
The Rotary Club of Eureka presented the $6,000 to the club to help with their building renovation project.
These funds will be used to install new windows at the Eureka teen center.
The local Boys and Girls Club has a number of summer programs going on, including activities to encourage learning.
If you would like to donate to the Boys and Girls Club you can go to www.givebgc.org