Brazen thief steals truck while it's driver is just yards away.
EUREKA - Law enforcement is looking for a suspect after a brazen theft of a truck while its driver was just yards away.
A construction worker was doing some roadwork on the streets near 1st and D when he noticed his vehicle moving. The victim called the police immediately. It was found a short time later on the railroad tracks not far from the Adorn Center.
Before the suspect abandoned the truck, police say he sideswiped a Humboldt Towing truck and trailer inflicting minor damage.
The victim could not describe that suspect.
This is a cautionary tale according to law enforcement. Never leave your keys in your vehicle unattended for any reason even if you are nearby.
If you saw this incident and have information, contact Eureka Police.