Breathalyzers testing for marijuana and alcohol

ARCATA – With California legalizing, recreational marijuana in 2016, it’s opened a whole new door to law enforcement. Companies throughout the U.S., including the bay area are working on breathalyzers for those, illegally, under the influence.
“You can’t smoke anything in a car with children. That law has been on the books for a while, so marijuana is no different than cigarettes, so places where you can’t smoke cigarettes, you’re not going to be able to smoke marijuana either,” says Detective Sergeant Todd Dokweiler of the Arcata Police.
Companies like Hound Lab in the bay area have developed a marijuana breathalyzer that also duals in alcohol testing. The device detects and measures THC in breath. According to their website, measuring THC in the breath will provide data on recent marijuana use that can be correlated with driving impairment.