Brief lockdown shutters South Fork High School
MIRANDA -- A scary situation unfolded near South Fork High School in southern Humboldt Wednesday.
Just after noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of School Road in Miranda for reports of an alleged suicidal man with a weapon who had shot his dog.
South Fork High School went on lockdown for about 15 minutes. Deputies made contact with 23 year old Kyle Adkins of Miranda. Verbal commands were given and Adkins surrendered without incident. The suspect was detained and placed on a mental health hold. It was determined the dog was shot and killed due to poor health conditions.