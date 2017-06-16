Brush fire likely caused by vehicle dragging chains, says CHP
SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT - A brush fire in Southern Humboldt was quickly extinguished.
Officers with California Highway Patrol were first on scene of this 300' brush fire along Northbound Highway 101 south of Pesulah Road.
They notified Calfire and directed drivers through the area while crews extinguished the blaze.
Garberville CHP Officer Wunderlich said no one was injured and no buildings were damaged. One northbound lane remained closed for a time while Calfire checked for hot spots.
Officers believe that a vehicle dragging chains threw sparks into the brush, igniting the grass. CHP reminds drivers to always check that nothing is hanging from your vehicle and making contact with the roadway.