Business is blooming at local flower shops

It's Valentine’s Day and love is in the air at the local flower shops.
Just today at the Pocket of Posies shop located next to Pierson’s, hundreds of people came in to get surprises for their sweethearts.
A shop employee told us it’s their busiest time of year and as many as 5,000 rose stems - that's over 400 bouquets - were prepared for today.
She also told us what she believes Valentine’s Day is all about.
"Valentine’s day isn't necessarily about spending it with the one you love,” said Kaitlyn Korobi, “but the ones who mean the most to you."
If you're still hoping to find some flowers for your loved ones, Pocket of Posies is extending their hours until 8 o'clock this evening.