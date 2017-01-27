Business thrives in former toxic site

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 00:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
SAMOA - The Samoa Pulp Mill has overcome much adversity over the past ten years. New channel 3's Monica Petruzzelli takes a look at where it is now.
Nearly ten years ago the Samoa Pulp Mill was put under a government shut down after Evergreen Pulp Mill abandoned millions of gallons of hazardous material there.
Now, after clean up by the EPA, businesses are slowly but surely popping up there once again. One business, Pacific Flake, is making salt out of the Humboldt Bay.
New Channel 3's Monica Petruzzelli visited the facility to see just how they do it.
"This is Humboldt Bay here and I have a pump at the end of the dock. I pump it out during incoming high tide so it's nice and clean,” said founder and CEO of Pacific Flake, “I'm going to exclusively use the water here. It's really good clean water and it's been very consistent for me, and I have as much of it as I need so I can keep using it."
As Bryan explained, what happens first is a filter basket goes into the water, as not to catch fish. Then, water goes through a pipe and into the cookhouse.Next, the water comes to a settling tank to continue the filtering process. After that the water is sent to the evaporation kettle, which evaporates 100 gallons of water a day. Salt is then brought to the crystallizing trough where over the course of many hours the salt crystallizes. The salt is then raked and put into drying rakes.
Finally, the salt is packaged and ready to go. Over the course of a week, this process will produce 100 pounds of salt.
Bryan is planning on expanding to most of the west coast.
For those trying to break into the business, he has a message, "Keep trying. Don't give up. Even when your batches go wrong you can keep on trying. You've just got to be persistent and be more patient than the salt."
Bryan’s salt can currently be found at Wildberries in Arcata, Humboldt Bay Provisions in Eureka, and Golden Gait Mercantile.