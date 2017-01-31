Businesses give positive feed back on Open Space Maintenance Zone Reformation

Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE - The McKinleyville Community Services District says that 86 percent of businesses along Central Avenue in McKinleyville voted to reassess themselves over the next five years, so that the Community Services District can continue to maintain the open space maintenance zone.
Every five years the district reassesses their maintenance costs to be sure that they are not charging businesses too much or too little to keep up the landscaping on Central Avenue.
Now businesses will continue to get an additional fee on their water bills from the district so that they can continue to maintain and enhance the appearance of Central Avenue specifically between Anna Sparks Way and Babler Road.
"We really get positive feedback from the businesses but not really from the community itself," said the district's General Manager, Gregory Orsini. "I'm sure that if we quit pruning the trees and we quit doing it, I'm sure that people would notice but I think that a lot of people take the amount of work that's done on that for granted."
Orsini says landscaping crews spend about 20 hours per week on Central keeping up appearances