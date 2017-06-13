Business's water and sewage rate could triple
Eureka water & sewer rates are going higher and one business could have their bill triple.
Pacific Seafood, located on Commercial Street, pays $400,000 per year. When the full cost of the increase takes place in 2022 they could pay as much as $1.2 million.
The city is upgrading their water and sewer system to be in compliance with increased regulation. To pay for it, the City Council is increasing rates as of July 1. Businesses and residents will seeing rates rise but commercial businesses are paying the bulk of the increase. Pacific Seafood is looking to reduce their bill.
"It's not feasible, so, we're working with the city to see if we can get into a different rate. If we can get into a commercial light, then it's doable. Commercial heavy it's got to make us look at different options," said Rick Harris, General Manager, "Hopefully the city can work with us and together we can get through it. We're pretty optimistic we'll find a solution. We always do." He continued by saying, "We've been here over 30 years and we've had a lot of obstacles. We'll find a way out of this one too, I'm pretty darn sure."