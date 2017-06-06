C Street Square renamed Madaket Plaza on boat's 107th birthday
C Street Square in Eureka is renamed Madaket Square on the 107th birthday of the Madaket. She is the oldest passenger boat still in active service having boarded her first passengers on June 6, 1910.
Local dignitaries and the public came to celebrate the Madaket’s birthday and honor the boat by naming the plaza after it. The city council approved the name change at a recent council meeting in furthering the economic development of the area.
A new sign was unveiled at the ceremony to much fanfare.