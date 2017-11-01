Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
C & V Market robbed in Eureka

EUREKA - A suspect is on the loose after allegedly robbing a neighborhood store in Eureka.

Around 7:30 Tuesday night, Eureka Police were called to C & V Market at the 1600 block of F Street for a reported armed robbery. A suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun and escaped with an unknown amount of cash. He left on foot heading North on E Street.

Police arrived on scene but could not locate the man. Employees at the store said the subject is a slim black male adult around 6’4” tall wearing a black jacket, blue and black sweatshirt with black pants.

Anyone with information on this incident should call EPD.  