C & V Market robbed in Eureka

Eureka
- Few clouds
- Temperature: 42 °F
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 07:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 08:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 46 °F
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 07:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - A suspect is on the loose after allegedly robbing a neighborhood store in Eureka.
Around 7:30 Tuesday night, Eureka Police were called to C & V Market at the 1600 block of F Street for a reported armed robbery. A suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun and escaped with an unknown amount of cash. He left on foot heading North on E Street.
Police arrived on scene but could not locate the man. Employees at the store said the subject is a slim black male adult around 6’4” tall wearing a black jacket, blue and black sweatshirt with black pants.
Anyone with information on this incident should call EPD.