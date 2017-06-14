CA seniors ranked 4th healthiest in nation
EUREKA - The Golden State is said to be healthy for seniors and more could move here to enjoy it.
Medicare Health Plans released their list of "The Ten Best States for a Healthy Lifestyle”. California ranks number four. It also ranks number three for longest life expectancy with an average age of almost 81 years.
The report analyzed each state’s cost of living, best place to retire, life expectancy, and healthiest rankings, to come up with the list.
We checked in with the Humboldt Senior Resource Center in Eureka to see how they help North Coast seniors live healthier.
“It doesn't surprise me locally because what we are seeing is most of our programs do try to keep people healthy but our exercise programs are the most popular programs that we have, they fill up,” said Joyce Meyers, Executive Director, "All of our programs at the Humboldt Senior Resource Center are really to improve the health of older adults."