Cal Fire confiscate 300 pounds of illegal fireworks
SHASTA COUNTY – A Wheatland man was arrested, leaving Cal Fire Officers seizing several hundred pounds of illegal, and what is considered “dangerous” fireworks.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Jonathan Pounce of Wheatland who had been advertising and selling illegal fireworks online.
The fireworks Illegal to possess in the state of California, 300 pounds were found during a CHP conducted stop of the vehicle.
Ponce was booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession -- greater than 100 pounds.