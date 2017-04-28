Cal Fire to require extra permit for controlled burns
It's the time of year when local homeowners perform controlled fires in their yards to prevent dangerous vegetation fires from breaking out.
However, if you're planning on conducting a fire this year, you'll need to obtain permits first.
Starting May 1st, you'll be required to obtain a Cal Fire permit in addition to the regular North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District permit which is required year round.
This allows Cal Fire to document where burns will be taking place as well as reiterate safe burning practices.
"We only allow for burning of natural vegetation so you can't burn man made materials, pressure treated lumber or household garbage,” said Caltrans Fire Prevention Battalion Chief, Paul Savona, “So it just reiterates those requirements to protect air quality and limit other peoples' exposure as well as ensure the burns are done in a controlled fashion as well as limit the possibility of an escaped wildlife fire."
To obtain the permit, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire office.
Some permit applications may require an onsite visit by Cal Fire personnel.